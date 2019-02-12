30 injured as MP-bound bus overturns in Rajasthan's Baran

national

At least 30 people were injured Tuesday when a bus on its way from Ahmedabad to Morena in Madhya Pradesh overturned in Rajasthan's Baran district after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the private bus, with over 60 passengers onboard, was reportedly drunk and he continued watching videos on his phone despite some passengers raising an objection to it. The accident took place at around 2:30 am on National Highway 27 near Batawada village in Baran in the early hours, SHO, Anta police station, Ramanand Yadav said.

One person with critical injuries was referred to Maharao Bhim Singh hospital here. Some 3-4 injured persons were admitted to Baran district hospital and the remaining others were discharged after the primary medical care.

A case of negligent driving was lodged against the bus driver and further investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said.

The actual reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, he said.

