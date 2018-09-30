30 kg ecstasy drug bound for Malaysia seized

national

The search was carried out after Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner A S Ranjith received an information in this regard, and the psychoactive drug, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy was seized

Representational picture

The Excise Department has seized 30 kg of ecstasy drug worth Rs 200 crore from a parcel during a search of a private courier company office here on Saturday, officials said.

The search was carried out after Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner A S Ranjith received an information in this regard, and the psychoactive drug, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy was seized.

According to officials, in a bid to evade detection during scanning at airport, the drugs were kept in 64 packets and were covered with carbon papers. Preliminary probe suggests that the parcel, bound for Malaysia, was despatched by an international smuggling racket, officials said, adding an investigation had been initiated to trace the origin of the drug.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever