30 ways to bring in the new year

Shake a leg

Rock at Kala Ghoda

Looking to party in SOBO? HYDE has planned a night of hit, commercial music by DJ Adi. The package includes specially curated gin cocktails, imported unlimited alcohol, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters.

When: December 31, 9 PM–5 AM

Where: HYDE, Kala Ghoda

Entry: Rs 2,222 (female); Rs 3,333 (male); Rs 5,555 (couple)

Call: 7710007867

Because one DJ is never enough

Dance your way into 2020, with head-banging music, courtesy DJs Cyrus, Anisha, Rihya and Swayam, at the third edition of Midnight Madness. Enjoy unlimited alcohol, and live performances at the New Year Party Special 2 Zone.

When: December 31, 9 PM onwards

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 3,000 onwards

Call: 8879004155

Dance with DJ Panda

Ring in the new year at XOYO Club & Bar, with DJ Panda taking to the decks for some foot-tapping music until 5 am. Dress sleek or choose whatever makes you feel fabulous and confident.

When: December 31; 9 PM to 5 AM

Where: XOYO Bar & Club, Hotel The Visava, Thane West

Entry: Stag female (R3,000); stag male (R4,000); couple (R6,000)

Call: 9167488017

Drink among the stars

There is no better place for a dazzling New Year's eve celebration than a rooftop bar and lounge celebrating its 10th anniversary. Dress in chic and glamorous whites and blues to step into AER for an evening of free-flowing alcoholic beverages and soaring house music.

When: December 31; 10 PM onwards

Where: AER, The Four Seasons, Dr E Moses Road, Worli

Entry: Rs 9,600 per person;

Rs 18,100 (couple)

Call: 24818444

Sway at Social

Saying goodbye to 2019, deserves a bender. Be part of an epic NYE party at Social's Year BENDER. Dance the night away to your favourite soundtracks, and embrace the promise of bigger and better things. There's also delicious, bite-sized food to keep you going on the floor.

When: December 31, 7 PM

Where: All Social outlets

Entry: Rs 3,000 (single) and R4,000 (couple)

To book: socialoffline.in

A grand goodbye

If you feel like bidding a grand goodbye to December, head to XXO and Luna Nudo to do the countdown to new year at the hottest party in town. You can groove to music, while enjoying bottomless premium beverages.

When December 31; 10 PM onwards

Where: XXO and Luna Nudo, Level 37, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 10,000 (per person)

Call: 61628000

A DJ Duane kinda night as you dine

Welcome the new decade, with a glamorous evening at Qualia. Apart from your favourite retro tunes, courtesy DJ Duane, Rahul Akerkar's fine dine eatery is also offering delectable eats and potent cocktails.

When: December 31; 7 PM onwards

Where: Qualia, World Crest, ground floor, Lodha, Tulsi Pipe Road

Entry: Rs 4,600 per person (inclusive of food and drinks)

Call: 7304586862

Groove with Funkagenda

This one is for fans of underground music. Grammy award-winning Funkagenda will be in town to get you grooving, as you ring in the new decade. He will be joined by homegrown powerhouse, Nawed Khan and Browncoat.

When: December 31; 9 PM WHERE: The Council, above Starbucks, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,500

To book: submerge.in

Dinner and drinks

Dinner with friends

Too late to plan a home party for friends? Ring in the New Year at KOKO, which has a special VIP table offer, where you can host up to 15 guests, while enjoying unlimited food, drinks and cocktails. There's a bottle of champagne to pop at midnight.

When: January 31, 7 PM onwards

Where: KOKO, C Wing, Trade World, Lower Parel

Price: R1.8 lakh per table

Call: 7715963030

Go on a Thai date

Take your partner for a date night to TYGR, which has planned a special five-course menu for New Year's eve. You can begin with a soup or salad, followed by a small plate option like charcoal-charged vegetable bundles. The large plate options include chili

basil mock duck mushroom quattro, and diced chicken sambal oelek.

When: December 31; 12 PM to 1 AM

Where: TYGR, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per couple;

Call: 9136921735

Eat like a European

Experience traditional European holiday season grub at Bake House. From pen-faced grilled chicken sandwich to peppercorn tenderloin fillet steak and rosemary lamb chops, there's something for every meat lover.

When: Till January 10, 8 AM till midnight

Where: Bake House Cafe, Kalaghoda

Call: 22020145

A turkey roulade feast

Celebrate the festive spirit with middle eastern and levantine fare at Rue De Liban. They are serving up a season special Turkey roulade, butterball roulade stuffed with homemade soujouk, poached leeks, bell pepper marmalade, moghrabieh chickpea stew, crispy herb mix, and a jus.

When: Till January 1; 12 PM to 3 PM and 7 PM to 12 AM

Where: Rue Du Liban, Sassoon Building, Fort

Call: 22864444

For a Turkish treat

Escape into the Middle East with Bayroute's limited-edition year-end menu, which brings together popular dishes along with a few new surprises. You can try the moussaka, koshari and Turkish gozleme from the mains. There are innovative cocktails, including pumpkin-spiced martini and mango chilli rum punch, to choose from.

When: Till January 1

Where: Bayroute, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, and other outlets

Call: 8657448949

Refuel with skittle- infused vodka shots

Head to Lower Parel's millennial bar, which will be serving an extensive a la carte drinks and cocktails menu, inspired by the festive season. Go for the skittle-infused vodka shots, pie shots with whipped cream and spiced rum, and vodka shots with chocolate and nuts.

When: December 31; 10 PM onwards

Where: YOUnion, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Price: R8,000 all-inclusive, per couple

Call: 8433942801

Get a taste of Britain

Tuck into an exotic festive menu at The Stables. Choose from a mouth-watering assortment of soups and salads, appetisers like mushroom and nut filo parcel and prawn thermidor, mains like grilled New Zealand lamb chops and tiger prawns and a range of fizzy drinks for a wholesome experience.

When: Till December 31, 12.30 PM–1.30 AM

Where: The Stables, Andheri Kurla Road, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East

Call: 9820645845

Food inspired by Mumbai

Sleigh through the celebratory season with a special new year menu that is inspired by flavours of the city. Think cheese bacon wrapped prawns, bottle masala spiced lamb meatballs, and chipotle and maple rawas bites. And, if you've missed the Christmas bread pudding this season, don't forget to have it

for dessert.

When: Till January 1, 8 AM till midnight;

Where: Aromas Cafe, Linking Road, Bandra West

Call: 66940050

For a quiet dinner

If you aren't in the mood for a raucous party, enjoy a quiet dinner at Olive. You can try their flash-seared brussels sprouts with cranberries and pecan crunch. For those who like something meaty, there's cranberry and walnut turkey roulade; and roast lamb with spiced fig and house-made beetroot pappardelle.

When: December 31; 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Union Park, Khar West

Call: 43408228

For the veggies

Enjoy the chef’s special vegetarian menu that includes dahi kachori chaat, jhal moorie cookie with ghugni chaat, shepu dabeli and pine nut bhel, banana blossom chokha and dal bati.

When: December 31; 7 PM to 11.30 PM

Where: Masala Library, First International Financial Centre, BKC

Price: R3,400 per head

Call: 8452900900

Head outdoors

Head to a campsite

Relax by a campfire as you listen to live music. Eat and make merry as you enjoy the new year after a restful night in a cozy tent. You can enjoy a night walk on the beach, eco-friendly fireworks, a movie screening or volleyball at the second campsite.

When: January 4, overnight

Where: Bhandardara, near Igatpuri

Price: Rs 1,200 onwards

TO BOOK: treksandtrails.org/tours/bhandardara-lake-camping

When: December 31, 4 PM onwards

Where: Near Birla Temple, Alibaug

Price: R2,999 per person

To book: hitchhikers.in

Stay at a village

Go to Purushwadi to experience a peaceful stay away from the metro. You can opt for comfortable home-stays and home-cooked meals. Live off the grid and shadow a villager as you disconnect and refresh.

When: December 31, 12.30 PM

Where: Purushwadi village, Ahmednagar District

Price: Rs 2,500 per person

To book: grassroutes.co.in



Bring in the new year on an adventurous note. Adrenaline junkies can choose between rafting, rappelling, kayaking and rock climbing. The lush greenery and captivating waterfalls of the Sahyadris only serve to make the experience a more memorable one.

When: December 31, 8.30 AM

Where: Kolad

Price: R799 onwards

Book: kundalikarafting.co.in/

Listen to music among the hills

Head to The Den to catch a live performance by Indie Band Kabir Cafe, followed by a non-stop DJ party on the raw, rugged hills. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drinks, right in the lap of nature.

When: December 31, 4 PM onwards

Where: Forest Hills, Tala, Alibaug

Price: R10,000

To book: bit.ly/TheDenTala

Cycle at midnight

Ride a cycle around South Bombay as you see the city in a different light. Hikerwolf's Mumbai Midnight Cycling allows you to explore the scenic route from Colaba to Worli Seaface via Marine Lines, Peddar Road, and Haji Ali. Expect to be served snacks and play games along the way.

When: January 4, 11 PM onwards

Where: Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

Price: R499 onwards

To book: eventshigh.com

Drink wine for a cause

Stay at Sula and save the tigers as you sip on Sula's KÄÂdu, India's first wine for a cause. Proceeds from every bottle sold will go towards tiger conservation.

Guests who are staying over can enjoy an unlimited BBQ dinner and live music by the poolside.

When: December 31, 2 PM

Where: Sula Vineyards, Nashik

Price: R1,999 per person (exclusive of taxes and drinks)

To book: sulawines.com/stay

Hit the ground running, get set go

Start the new year on a healthy note by participating in the 2020 New Year Run. Set a target distance and cover it between January 1 and 7, at the time, place and pace of your choice. Submit the information on www.indianrunners.in to earn an e-certificate.

When: January 1 to 7

Call: 9818534636

Soak in the arts, culture, wellness

Sing a different tune

Sing your heart out at the training sessions in Dhrupad conducted by Padma Shri awardee Umakant Gundecha and his disciples. Experience the most ancient tradition in Hindustani music under the tutelage of an acclaimed singer and master of the art.

When: January 4, 11 AM–1 PM, 2 PM – 4 PM

Where: West Room- 1, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 1,000

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

NYE with your kiddo

Embrace the child in you at a show of Yatri's Magic If, a children's play centred around the life of lazy, tech-savvy teenager Chulbul Pandey. Watch as a colourful cast of actors unleash their magic on stage, taking you on a laughter rollercoaster.

When: December 31, 11 AM, 3PM

Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road

Entry: Rs 300

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Laugh the past away

Book a seat at the special comedy show at The Integral Space that's promising a laugh riot and a hearty goodbye to 2019. The line-up of comedians is good and includes Navin Noronha, the country's first openly gay standup.

When: December 31, 10.30 PM

Where: The Integral Space, 14, Janata Estate, Lower Parel

Entry: Rs 499

To book: insider.in

Cleanse your mind

Attend an Access Foundation Class facilitated by counsellor Meheck Hemnani, which promises to help you get rid of your deepest fears, whether they are to do with body image, parenting, relationships or finances.

When: December 29-January 1, 10 AM- 5 PM

Where: Hotel Rangasharda Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 81,000

Call: 9892888010

Buy ethnic wear

Spruce up your new year look by draping a traditional Lucknowi chikankari saree from the Aart Expo. Choose from a rich collection of vibrant, hand-embroidered garments with intricate heirloom and jewellery work.

When: January 2– 5, 11 AM–7 PM

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Call: 22844519

Free

