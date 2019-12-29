30 ways to bring in the new year
For those of you still wondering how you are going to bid farewell to 2019 and welcome next decade, here are options for every taste, starting December 31, 2019 right until January 4, 2020.
Shake a leg
Rock at Kala Ghoda
Looking to party in SOBO? HYDE has planned a night of hit, commercial music by DJ Adi. The package includes specially curated gin cocktails, imported unlimited alcohol, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters.
When: December 31, 9 PM–5 AM
Where: HYDE, Kala Ghoda
Entry: Rs 2,222 (female); Rs 3,333 (male); Rs 5,555 (couple)
Call: 7710007867
Because one DJ is never enough
Dance your way into 2020, with head-banging music, courtesy DJs Cyrus, Anisha, Rihya and Swayam, at the third edition of Midnight Madness. Enjoy unlimited alcohol, and live performances at the New Year Party Special 2 Zone.
When: December 31, 9 PM onwards
Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Andheri West
Entry: Rs 3,000 onwards
Call: 8879004155
Dance with DJ Panda
Ring in the new year at XOYO Club & Bar, with DJ Panda taking to the decks for some foot-tapping music until 5 am. Dress sleek or choose whatever makes you feel fabulous and confident.
When: December 31; 9 PM to 5 AM
Where: XOYO Bar & Club, Hotel The Visava, Thane West
Entry: Stag female (R3,000); stag male (R4,000); couple (R6,000)
Call: 9167488017
Drink among the stars
There is no better place for a dazzling New Year's eve celebration than a rooftop bar and lounge celebrating its 10th anniversary. Dress in chic and glamorous whites and blues to step into AER for an evening of free-flowing alcoholic beverages and soaring house music.
When: December 31; 10 PM onwards
Where: AER, The Four Seasons, Dr E Moses Road, Worli
Entry: Rs 9,600 per person;
Rs 18,100 (couple)
Call: 24818444
Sway at Social
Saying goodbye to 2019, deserves a bender. Be part of an epic NYE party at Social's Year BENDER. Dance the night away to your favourite soundtracks, and embrace the promise of bigger and better things. There's also delicious, bite-sized food to keep you going on the floor.
When: December 31, 7 PM
Where: All Social outlets
Entry: Rs 3,000 (single) and R4,000 (couple)
To book: socialoffline.in
A grand goodbye
If you feel like bidding a grand goodbye to December, head to XXO and Luna Nudo to do the countdown to new year at the hottest party in town. You can groove to music, while enjoying bottomless premium beverages.
When December 31; 10 PM onwards
Where: XXO and Luna Nudo, Level 37, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 10,000 (per person)
Call: 61628000
A DJ Duane kinda night as you dine
Welcome the new decade, with a glamorous evening at Qualia. Apart from your favourite retro tunes, courtesy DJ Duane, Rahul Akerkar's fine dine eatery is also offering delectable eats and potent cocktails.
When: December 31; 7 PM onwards
Where: Qualia, World Crest, ground floor, Lodha, Tulsi Pipe Road
Entry: Rs 4,600 per person (inclusive of food and drinks)
Call: 7304586862
Groove with Funkagenda
This one is for fans of underground music. Grammy award-winning Funkagenda will be in town to get you grooving, as you ring in the new decade. He will be joined by homegrown powerhouse, Nawed Khan and Browncoat.
When: December 31; 9 PM WHERE: The Council, above Starbucks, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 1,500
To book: submerge.in
Dinner and drinks
Dinner with friends
Too late to plan a home party for friends? Ring in the New Year at KOKO, which has a special VIP table offer, where you can host up to 15 guests, while enjoying unlimited food, drinks and cocktails. There's a bottle of champagne to pop at midnight.
When: January 31, 7 PM onwards
Where: KOKO, C Wing, Trade World, Lower Parel
Price: R1.8 lakh per table
Call: 7715963030
Go on a Thai date
Take your partner for a date night to TYGR, which has planned a special five-course menu for New Year's eve. You can begin with a soup or salad, followed by a small plate option like charcoal-charged vegetable bundles. The large plate options include chili
basil mock duck mushroom quattro, and diced chicken sambal oelek.
When: December 31; 12 PM to 1 AM
Where: TYGR, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel
Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per couple;
Call: 9136921735
Eat like a European
Experience traditional European holiday season grub at Bake House. From pen-faced grilled chicken sandwich to peppercorn tenderloin fillet steak and rosemary lamb chops, there's something for every meat lover.
When: Till January 10, 8 AM till midnight
Where: Bake House Cafe, Kalaghoda
Call: 22020145
A turkey roulade feast
Celebrate the festive spirit with middle eastern and levantine fare at Rue De Liban. They are serving up a season special Turkey roulade, butterball roulade stuffed with homemade soujouk, poached leeks, bell pepper marmalade, moghrabieh chickpea stew, crispy herb mix, and a jus.
When: Till January 1; 12 PM to 3 PM and 7 PM to 12 AM
Where: Rue Du Liban, Sassoon Building, Fort
Call: 22864444
For a Turkish treat
Escape into the Middle East with Bayroute's limited-edition year-end menu, which brings together popular dishes along with a few new surprises. You can try the moussaka, koshari and Turkish gozleme from the mains. There are innovative cocktails, including pumpkin-spiced martini and mango chilli rum punch, to choose from.
When: Till January 1
Where: Bayroute, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, and other outlets
Call: 8657448949
Refuel with skittle- infused vodka shots
Head to Lower Parel's millennial bar, which will be serving an extensive a la carte drinks and cocktails menu, inspired by the festive season. Go for the skittle-infused vodka shots, pie shots with whipped cream and spiced rum, and vodka shots with chocolate and nuts.
When: December 31; 10 PM onwards
Where: YOUnion, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel
Price: R8,000 all-inclusive, per couple
Call: 8433942801
Get a taste of Britain
Tuck into an exotic festive menu at The Stables. Choose from a mouth-watering assortment of soups and salads, appetisers like mushroom and nut filo parcel and prawn thermidor, mains like grilled New Zealand lamb chops and tiger prawns and a range of fizzy drinks for a wholesome experience.
When: Till December 31, 12.30 PM–1.30 AM
Where: The Stables, Andheri Kurla Road, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, Near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East
Call: 9820645845
Food inspired by Mumbai
Sleigh through the celebratory season with a special new year menu that is inspired by flavours of the city. Think cheese bacon wrapped prawns, bottle masala spiced lamb meatballs, and chipotle and maple rawas bites. And, if you've missed the Christmas bread pudding this season, don't forget to have it
for dessert.
When: Till January 1, 8 AM till midnight;
Where: Aromas Cafe, Linking Road, Bandra West
Call: 66940050
For a quiet dinner
If you aren't in the mood for a raucous party, enjoy a quiet dinner at Olive. You can try their flash-seared brussels sprouts with cranberries and pecan crunch. For those who like something meaty, there's cranberry and walnut turkey roulade; and roast lamb with spiced fig and house-made beetroot pappardelle.
When: December 31; 7.30 PM onwards
Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Union Park, Khar West
Call: 43408228
For the veggies
Enjoy the chef’s special vegetarian menu that includes dahi kachori chaat, jhal moorie cookie with ghugni chaat, shepu dabeli and pine nut bhel, banana blossom chokha and dal bati.
When: December 31; 7 PM to 11.30 PM
Where: Masala Library, First International Financial Centre, BKC
Price: R3,400 per head
Call: 8452900900
Head outdoors
Head to a campsite
Relax by a campfire as you listen to live music. Eat and make merry as you enjoy the new year after a restful night in a cozy tent. You can enjoy a night walk on the beach, eco-friendly fireworks, a movie screening or volleyball at the second campsite.
When: January 4, overnight
Where: Bhandardara, near Igatpuri
Price: Rs 1,200 onwards
TO BOOK: treksandtrails.org/tours/bhandardara-lake-camping
When: December 31, 4 PM onwards
Where: Near Birla Temple, Alibaug
Price: R2,999 per person
To book: hitchhikers.in
Stay at a village
Go to Purushwadi to experience a peaceful stay away from the metro. You can opt for comfortable home-stays and home-cooked meals. Live off the grid and shadow a villager as you disconnect and refresh.
When: December 31, 12.30 PM
Where: Purushwadi village, Ahmednagar District
Price: Rs 2,500 per person
To book: grassroutes.co.in
Bring in the new year on an adventurous note. Adrenaline junkies can choose between rafting, rappelling, kayaking and rock climbing. The lush greenery and captivating waterfalls of the Sahyadris only serve to make the experience a more memorable one.
When: December 31, 8.30 AM
Where: Kolad
Price: R799 onwards
Book: kundalikarafting.co.in/
Listen to music among the hills
Head to The Den to catch a live performance by Indie Band Kabir Cafe, followed by a non-stop DJ party on the raw, rugged hills. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drinks, right in the lap of nature.
When: December 31, 4 PM onwards
Where: Forest Hills, Tala, Alibaug
Price: R10,000
To book: bit.ly/TheDenTala
Cycle at midnight
Ride a cycle around South Bombay as you see the city in a different light. Hikerwolf's Mumbai Midnight Cycling allows you to explore the scenic route from Colaba to Worli Seaface via Marine Lines, Peddar Road, and Haji Ali. Expect to be served snacks and play games along the way.
When: January 4, 11 PM onwards
Where: Colaba Causeway, Mumbai
Price: R499 onwards
To book: eventshigh.com
Drink wine for a cause
Stay at Sula and save the tigers as you sip on Sula's KÄÂdu, India's first wine for a cause. Proceeds from every bottle sold will go towards tiger conservation.
Guests who are staying over can enjoy an unlimited BBQ dinner and live music by the poolside.
When: December 31, 2 PM
Where: Sula Vineyards, Nashik
Price: R1,999 per person (exclusive of taxes and drinks)
To book: sulawines.com/stay
Hit the ground running, get set go
Start the new year on a healthy note by participating in the 2020 New Year Run. Set a target distance and cover it between January 1 and 7, at the time, place and pace of your choice. Submit the information on www.indianrunners.in to earn an e-certificate.
When: January 1 to 7
Call: 9818534636
Soak in the arts, culture, wellness
Sing a different tune
Sing your heart out at the training sessions in Dhrupad conducted by Padma Shri awardee Umakant Gundecha and his disciples. Experience the most ancient tradition in Hindustani music under the tutelage of an acclaimed singer and master of the art.
When: January 4, 11 AM–1 PM, 2 PM – 4 PM
Where: West Room- 1, NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 1,000
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
NYE with your kiddo
Embrace the child in you at a show of Yatri's Magic If, a children's play centred around the life of lazy, tech-savvy teenager Chulbul Pandey. Watch as a colourful cast of actors unleash their magic on stage, taking you on a laughter rollercoaster.
When: December 31, 11 AM, 3PM
Where: Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road
Entry: Rs 300
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Laugh the past away
Book a seat at the special comedy show at The Integral Space that's promising a laugh riot and a hearty goodbye to 2019. The line-up of comedians is good and includes Navin Noronha, the country's first openly gay standup.
When: December 31, 10.30 PM
Where: The Integral Space, 14, Janata Estate, Lower Parel
Entry: Rs 499
To book: insider.in
Cleanse your mind
Attend an Access Foundation Class facilitated by counsellor Meheck Hemnani, which promises to help you get rid of your deepest fears, whether they are to do with body image, parenting, relationships or finances.
When: December 29-January 1, 10 AM- 5 PM
Where: Hotel Rangasharda Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West
Entry: Rs 81,000
Call: 9892888010
Buy ethnic wear
Spruce up your new year look by draping a traditional Lucknowi chikankari saree from the Aart Expo. Choose from a rich collection of vibrant, hand-embroidered garments with intricate heirloom and jewellery work.
When: January 2– 5, 11 AM–7 PM
Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Kala Ghoda, Fort
Call: 22844519
Free
