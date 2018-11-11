30-year-old drunk man allegedly shot dead by his own friend

crime

The victim had gone to his friends rented flat at Samaypur Badli when the shooting took place. It is a suspected case of a drunken brawl, the police said

Representational Picture

A man was allegedly shot dead by his friend while they were drinking in Samaypur Badli of Rohini district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added. The victim and the accused, who has not been arrested yet, are both around 30 years old, police said. "The victim had gone to his friends rented flat at Samaypur Badli when the shooting took place. It is a suspected case of a drunken brawl," police said.



The investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause that led to the shooting, police said, adding that the alleged weapon used in the crime has been recovered.



In another incident, a 45-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a group of men after an altercation during a game of cards turned ugly. They later dumped his body near the Maharaja Agarsen Hospital in west Delhi, they said.

The deceased was identified as Harish Sharma (45). Police said Sharma left his residence on Wednesday night and his body with a bullet injury on his right shoulder was found on Thursday. According to police, the wife of the deceased Sunita Sharma suspected a person named Raju Bhilwari (32) of killing her husband.

Based on the complaint filed by his wife, a case was registered, police said. Investigations revealed that the victim had left his residence on Wednesday to meet his friend Bhilwari on the occasion of Diwali and got involved in a game of cards. An argument broke out over the game and Sharma was shot at, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Besides Raju, the other accused persons were identified as Ram (33), Rajesh (29), Jitender Kumar (38), Harikant (38), Kuldeep (40), Ramesh Kapoor (71). They all were arrested and the weapon used in the commission of the crime was also seized, Bhardwaj said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates