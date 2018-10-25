30-year-old factory worker shot at by unidentified assailant

national

The shooting has been recorded on CCTV and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said

Representational Picture

A 30-year-old factory worker was shot dead by unidentified accused in neighbouring Shamli district early Thursday morning, the police said. Mausam Devi was on her way to work when the incident took place, said Circle officer Shamli police station Ashok Kumar.



The shooting has been recorded on CCTV and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said. The reason for her killing is unknown, Kumar said.

In a similar incident, a Pune based senior criminal lawyer was shot by an unidentified person on Monday evening when he was on his way to home from the court proceedings to meet his client. The injured lawyer has been identified as Dayanand Ratnakar Dhokne (45), a resident of Yerawada area.

The senior criminal lawyer was immediately rushed to the Koregaon Park-based private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Dhokne's wife is a housewife and the couple has two children; one is studying in the sixth standard while the other child is in the second standard.

A case of attempt to murder (307) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well under Arms Act has been registered by the Yerawada police station and they are probing the case along with Crime Branch.

According to the police, "On Monday around 8.45 pm; post his work from Shivajinagar court and meeting his client, criminal lawyer Dayanand Dhokne was heading back home using Samgamwadi road where the assailant fired rounds on him. The bullet brushed his head and he collapsed on the spot. He is critical."

The police further added, "We are probing the case and also inspecting the CCTV camera footage to get some clue. We are probing in all possibilities right from some past enmity, or some client issue or other. Our probe is on."

With inputs from PTI

