30-year-old housewife allegedly kills husband, tried to pass it as suicide case

Nov 05, 2018, 16:59 IST | mid-day online desk

To get rid of constant harassment at the hands of her husband, the woman, a housewife, allegedly strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it as a case of suicide

30-year-old housewife allegedly kills husband, tried to pass it as suicide case
Representational Image

A 30-year-old housewife allegedly killed her husband near Palghar in Maharashtra, and tried to pass it as a case of suicide, police said. The accused, Shilpa Bari, a resident of Dahanu in Palghar district, was nabbed on Sunday night and registered a case of murder against her, said Inspector Sambaji Yadav of the Gholwad police station.

The victim, Umesh Bari (35), was found dead in his house on November 2, the police said, adding subsequently a case of accidental death was registered. However, when the body was sent for post-mortem, the report revealed that the victim was strangulated.

The police converted the accidental death case into one of murder and started probe. During the probe, it was revealed the accused was fed up with her husband coming home drunk frequently and harassing her, the police said.

To get rid of constant harassment at the hands of her husband, the woman, a housewife, allegedly strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it as a case of suicide, they said.

The couple has two children - aged 11 and 10 - the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational newsmurder case

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Blue Whale game: 13-year-old allegedly attempts suicide

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK