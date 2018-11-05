30-year-old housewife allegedly kills husband, tried to pass it as suicide case

crime

To get rid of constant harassment at the hands of her husband, the woman, a housewife, allegedly strangled him with a rope and tried to pass it as a case of suicide

A 30-year-old housewife allegedly killed her husband near Palghar in Maharashtra, and tried to pass it as a case of suicide, police said. The accused, Shilpa Bari, a resident of Dahanu in Palghar district, was nabbed on Sunday night and registered a case of murder against her, said Inspector Sambaji Yadav of the Gholwad police station.

The victim, Umesh Bari (35), was found dead in his house on November 2, the police said, adding subsequently a case of accidental death was registered. However, when the body was sent for post-mortem, the report revealed that the victim was strangulated.

The police converted the accidental death case into one of murder and started probe. During the probe, it was revealed the accused was fed up with her husband coming home drunk frequently and harassing her, the police said.

The couple has two children - aged 11 and 10 - the police added.

