30-year-old labourer shot dead over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh

He died on the spot," Awasthi told reporters here. He identified the accused as Dinesh Gautam, Madan Gautam, Sunil Gautam, Gopal Gautam and Jagdish Gautam, adding that all five belonged to Hinotia village

Representational Picture

A 30-year-old labourer was shot dead on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district allegedly by five people over a previous enmity, police said. The incident took place in Hinotia village in the morning today when the victim, Mukesh Yadav, had gone to answer nature's call, said Datia Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi. "The five miscreants, who had a previous enmity with Yadav, shot him in the head from close range and escaped.

He died on the spot," Awasthi told reporters here. He identified the accused as Dinesh Gautam, Madan Gautam, Sunil Gautam, Gopal Gautam and Jagdish Gautam, adding that all five belonged to Hinotia village.

The SP said that the accused, a few days ago, had brandished weapons and fired in the air outside Yadav's house in a bid to scare his family. "A case of murder has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for them," Awasthi informed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever