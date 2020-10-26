Mumbai: 30-year-old man gets electric shock after climbing wire pole at Byculla station

A 30-year-old fruit vendor suffered an electric shock after he climbed atop an overhead equipment (OHE) wire pole at Byculla railway station on Sunday. Shakir Salim Sheikh, a resident of Madanpura, received burn injuries and was admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Sheikh had climbed a foot-over bridge (FOB) to get on top of the OHE mast at the southern-end of the station's platform number 4 that handles CSMT-bound fast trains.

"The incident took place around 5.40pm. Station staff were alerted by the control room about the presence of a man on top of the OHE. The power connection to the wire pole was switched off between Matunga and Byculla," said chief public relations officer, Central Railway. Byculla railway station staff and the railway protection force (RPF) officers requested Sheikh to come down but he did not listen. The railway police added that Sheikh is a drug addict.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news