30-year-old woman found murdered in South Goa, two held
After strangulating her to death, the accused, along with his accomplice, transported her body and dumped it in the forest area near Rivona village, he said
Panaji: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Sanguem taluka of South Goa and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday. The body of the victim, Valancia Fernandes, was recovered from a forest area of a village on Friday morning and the two accused- Shailesh Velip (25) and another person- were arrested hours later, police said."
According to police, Velip killed the woman as she was asking him to repay the money he owed to her. "The woman's corpse was found in the forest area of Rivona village in South Goa Friday morning, around 50 kms away from Margao town," Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said. After the preliminary investigation, police zeroed in on her friend Velip, who was last seen with her on Thursday, he said.
"Forensic examination confirmed that she was strangulated to death," Gawas said, adding that Velip was arrested on Friday night. "During his interrogation, Velip confessed to his crime and also revealed the involvement of another man, who was immediately arrested," the SP said. According to the officer, Velip had taken Fernandes to his house at Molcornem village in Sanguem taluka on Thursday, and killed her as he owed her a huge sum of money, which she was asking him to repay. After strangulating her to death, the accused, along with his accomplice, transported her body and dumped it in the forest area near Rivona village, he said.
Top news stories of the day
- Virat Kohli slapped Rs 500 fine for washing car with drinking water by Gurugram corporation
- Mantralaya dengue scare: BMC drops pesticide grains in Metro 3 pits
- Mumbai: City's water levels down to less than 10 percent of total stock
- Smriti Irani's mushy moments with husband Zubin spell romance!
- Thane: Cadbury junction flyover to remain open during the repairs
- Mumbai: City mountaineer revisits near-death experience in the Everest jam
- Mumbai: In a first, MSHRC takes note of MU law result chaos
- Do you know Belly dancing helps you lose weight, improve sex life?
- Mumbai: MMRDA setup control room to tackle bad roads, water logging issues during monsoon
- British Airways passenger forced to sit on seat with vomit; Airline gets trolled
- World Oceans Day: 10 spectacular marine animals in pictures
- Watch video: Old man serving water to pedestrians in sweltering Delhi heat will melt your heart
- Sudarshan Pattanaik's remarkable beach sand sculptures are a must see
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Worst Crime: 28-year-old woman held for strangling husband to death