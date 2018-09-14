30-year-old woman raped by three near Yamuna Expressway

crime

Soon after the incident, villagers held a protest at the police station alleging police delay in reaching the crime spot

Representational Picture

A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped in a field on the outskirts of Jattari township near here, the police said Friday. The incident took place in a field adjoining the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday and three persons allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, police station in-charge Sanjay Pandey said.

The accused had an old enmity with the victim's family, he said. Soon after the incident, villagers held a protest at the police station alleging police delay in reaching the crime spot.

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old woman was raped by a man at knifepoint in a garden, where her husband was a caretaker, in Kulhedi village. According to a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, Khalil Ahmad raped her at knifepoint in the garden Friday, SHO VC Tiwari said.



The husband, who was a caretaker of the garden and lived with his wife there, said he was not present there when the incident took place, the SHO added. A case was registered against Ahmad who was absconding. The woman was sent for medical examination, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates