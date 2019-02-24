300 vehicles gutted in fire near Aero India show venue in Bangalore

national

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a 100 aircraft are parked for the biennial Aero India 2019 event

Indian firefighters gather next to the burned remains of cars. Pic/AFP

A major fire swept through the parking area of the Aero India event at the Yelahanka Air Force station here gutting about 300 cars on Saturday, the penultimate day of Asia's premier air show, official sources said. No casualties were reported in the blaze suspected to have been caused by dry grass fire aided by heavy winds, the sources said, adding the parking area was "far away" from the air force station.

The 12th edition of the five-day air show went on unaffected by the fire incident, which came three days after two jets of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot on the opening day of the event. The scheduled morning aerobatic display was over before the fire broke out at around noon while the afternoon programme was unhindered, Defence Public Relations Officer H L Guruprasad said. The events slated for Sunday, the final day, would go ahead as planned, he said.

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and visitors to the Aero India event. Aero India, that was limited to officials, businesses and foreign delegations, media and restricted invitees for the past three days, was thrown open to public on Saturday.

"#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire In all, 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire fully extinguished now. 10 FireForce and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.



IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team fly in a 'missing man' formation. Pic/PTI

"....no injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds," he said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the fire, a Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) release said. The "unfortunate incident" happened at around 11:55 AM, it said. Fire fighting services, rapid action force and National Disaster Response Force teams immediately reached the spot.

"IAF immediately launched one helicopter for aerial assessment, the helicopter assisted by providing effective directions to fight the fire. The fire was brought under control by deploying more than 12 fire fighting vehicles," the release said. It said the Air Show and Aero India venues were unaffected.

Confirming that there were no casualties in the fire incident, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy urged people to not panic and said he has directed officials to take necessary steps. "No need to panic with regards to fire incident during the Aero India show. There is no loss of life. There are reports about vehicles getting burnt," he said in a tweet in Kannada.

Eyewitnesses said they heard repeated blasts as the fire spread. Car owners rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident.

IAF's Surya Kiran team pays tribute to Sahil Gandhi

Days after an accident involving the two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team, which killed one pilot, the team took to the skies on Saturday - the fourth day of the Aero India. The audience stood in silence as the team of seven aircraft flew in an arrow formation and a missing man formation to mourn their fallen pilot.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever