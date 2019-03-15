3,000 IS kids living in 'extremely dire conditions'

international

The fate of children in countries torn by war has become a pressing issue for many nations around the globe. Pic/UNHCR

Damascus: At least 3,000 children born into Islamic State (IS) families are being housed in camps in Syria, UNICEF said on Thursday, with many younger than six years old and living in "extremely dire conditions" here.

The UNICEF figure is sharply higher than earlier assessments, driven in part by the arrival in al-Hawl camp of as many as 30,000 people from the last IS enclave of Baghuz. The number of newcomers has overwhelmed camp officials, who are struggling to keep accurate records and provide food and shelter.

At least 1,000 more children born to at least one parent aligned to the terror group are believed to be held in Iraq. Many are housed with mothers who have been handed death sentences by Iraqi courts after summary trials in which little, if any, evidence is heard.

The fate of children in both countries has become a vexing issue for many nations whose citizens travelled to join the IS and now wish to return. UNICEF's regional director for the Middle East, Geert Cappelaere, said many of the children in Syria were unwanted in the camp, adding to their vulnerability.

"We estimate that close to 3,000 children of foreign nationality are living in extremely dire conditions," he said. The plight of children here was underscored last week by the death of the newborn son of British teenager Shamima Begum, who fled the UK as a 15-year-old.

1,000

No. of children of IS held in Iraq

