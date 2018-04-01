30-year-old Hyderabad man dies in Dubai, family requests government's help

The family has said to have requested Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates to felicitate transportation of Aziz's body so that family can perform last rites

The family of a 30-year-old Hyderabadi who died in a road accident in Dubai has urged the government to support them in the transportation of body from Sharjah to India. Mohammed Aziz who went to Sharjah on a visit died in a road accident on March 22.

Speaking to ANI, Khaja Bee, mother of the deceased, said, "My son left for Sharjah, Dubai on 12th March to visit one of our relatives. Later on 22nd March, he died in a road accident."

"However, we got to know that my son has expired in road accident on 30 March. Our relative from Dubai confirmed us Aziz¿s death over phone," she added. The family has said to have requested Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates to felicitate transportation of Aziz's body so that family can perform last rites.