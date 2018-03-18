30-year-old man kills mother, walks into police station with 'severed' head

After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, the man allegedly beheaded his mother with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said

A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said. They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.

After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said. The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added. The police said Anand was arrested.

