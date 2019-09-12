MENU

31 killed in Iraq's deadliest stampede at Shiite shrine

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 07:43 IST | Agencies

It is Iraq's deadliest mass stampede in recent history during Ashura, whose commemorative marches were previously targeted by Sunni extremist groups

31 killed in Iraq's deadliest stampede at Shiite shrine
Pilgrims at Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Thirty-one pilgrims were killed and more than 100 injured on Tuesday in a stampede at a major shrine in Karbala, Iraq, on the Shiite holy day of Ashura.

It is Iraq's deadliest mass stampede in recent history during Ashura, whose commemorative marches were previously targeted by Sunni extremist groups.

Hundreds of thousands of Shiite pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala to commemorate the death of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Hussein.

The packed processions of worshippers made their way to his shrine, carrying flags and crying out, "We sacrifice ourselves for you, Oh Hussein" when a stampede broke out, said Iraq's health ministry. Spokesman Saif al-Badr said the death toll could rise as nine of the wounded were in critical condition.

100
No. of people injured

Loading...

