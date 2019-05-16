31-year-old husband beaten to death by wife and in-laws

crime

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the dead body in a drain

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: Wife and in-laws allegedly killed her 31-year-old husband over a family dispute in neighbouring shamli district. After committing the crime, the accused dumped the dead body in a drain.

Police claim that the victim Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said that a case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Harish had gone to his in-law's house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the body in a drain. The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.

In another similar case, a 56-year old man allegedly killed the wife of a retired IAF Wing Commander in Dwarka and decamped cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, said police. According to police, the accused identified as Dinesh Dixit, a resident of Jaipur, had met her on a mobile dating application and on the night of the crime coaxed her to drink copious amount of liquor. The accused then smothered her with a pillow and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh.

On Friday morning, Meenu Jain, 52, the wife of a former IAF Wing Commander, was found lying unconscious at her house in Dwarka Sector-7. The victim was immediately taken to Ayushman Hospital situated in Sector-10 of Dwarka but she was declared dead on arrival, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, Dixit disclosed that he contacted Jain through a mobile dating application and started visiting her. He also revealed that he was married twice and used to work as a property dealer.

On Thursday, Dixit came to Delhi to meet Jain and both went out for lunch together. On the night of the incident, they both were alone in the house. Finding valuables inside the house, Dixit made the victim drink alcohol, police said.

On finding her unconscious, Dixit gathered all valuables, money, jewellery as well as mobile phones from the house and then smothered her with a pillow before fleeing the house.

A thorough search of the house revealed that the mobile phones, gold and diamond jewellery, as well as other valuable items worth 50 lakh, were missing, the police said.

The entry into the house was "friendly", police said adding that they then started searching various social media accounts of the deceased.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates