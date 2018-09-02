Search

31-year-old man arrested for raping tribal woman in Odisha

Sep 02, 2018, 20:23 IST | PTI

In her complaint, the woman, aged around 30, alleged that the accused forcefully entered her house at Paikapara village in Oupada police station area of the district Thursday and raped her

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping a tribal woman in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

"On the basis of the FIR, we arrested Saturday the man, who lived in the same village as the complainant," Inspector In-Charge Prashant Jena said.

Both the accused and the tribal woman have been sent to a local hospital for medical examination, he added.

