31-year-old woman with cancer dies hours after her wedding at the hospital

A woman fighting breast cancer got married at a hospital 18 hours before she died



The couple fell in love after meeting in the year 2015. Pics/Facebook

A woman fighting breast cancer got married at a hospital 18 hours before she died. Heather Mosher was in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said "I do" on December 22 at St Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. A photo shows her raising both her arms in the air in an apparent display of triumph. The 31-year-old school psychologist died the next day. The East Windsor couple fell in love after meeting at a swing dancing class in 2015.

David Mosher said that on the day he planned to propose to her on December 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. "I said to myself, 'She needs to know she's not going to go down this road alone,'" he said.

David Mosher said some of his wife's final words were her vows. "It was just like surreal because I'm supposed to be exchanging vows to her and here I am saying goodbye," he said.

