Mumbai Crime: 312 grams cocaine recovered from passenger at airport

This picture has been used for representation purpose

A passenger arriving in Mumbai from Brazil's Sao Paulo via Ethiopia's Addis Ababa was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on March 2 and 312 gram of cocaine was recovered from his possession.

While 11 pouches of cocaine were detected inside the abdominal area of the passenger, two more pouches of cocaine were recovered from the body cavity.

Further, an investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever