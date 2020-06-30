32 dead, dozen missing as ferry sinks after collision

Rescue workers bring bodies of victims at the Sadarghat ferry terminal in Dhaka on Monday. Pic/AFP

At least 32 people drowned and many went missing on Monday when a ferry carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Buriganga river after it was hit by a bigger vessel in the Bangladeshi capital.

"It appeared to be an accident caused by negligence of the drivers," an official of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority said.

Rescuers feared several passengers were trapped inside the ferry that sank at 9.30 am "Thirty-two bodies have been retrieved so far. Search is on for the missing ones," the official said.

The ferry 'Morning Bird', which was coming from Munshiganj, capsized in the river after being hit from behind by 'Moyur-2'. The staff of Moyur-2, which was carrying 1,000 passengers, immediately went into hiding, police said. "The muddy water is disrupting the rescue operation, affecting divers' visibility," a fire service official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever