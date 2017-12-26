32 Killed in Saudi-led Arab coalition airstrikes in Yemen

At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar

At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar. Eleven died in the town of Aser, near Sanaa, eyewitnesses told Efe. The bombs destroyed a house located behind the town's Egyptian Cemetery, killing nine people inside as well as two passers-by, according to the witnesses.



Seven members of a family died Monday in an air raid near Sanaa, told AFP a witness who brought first aid to the victims. The raid, attributed by this witness to Saudi-led coalition aviation, targeted early in the morning the guard house of a memorial to Egyptian soldiers killed in Yemen in the 1960s. Pic/ AFP

Al Masira television, controlled by Houthi rebels, reported that nine people were killed in two airstrikes that targeted a bus in al-Jerahi, a town in the western province of al-Hudaydah. The attack took place near the area of Hais, a battleground between the rebels and forces fighting on behalf of deposed Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saba news agency, which is also in rebel hands, said that eight other civilians perished when bombs fell on a farm in al-Hudaydah. Four people were killed and 55 others wounded in airstrikes at a customs headquarters in Damar province, Saba reported.

