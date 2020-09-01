32 of a family found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh

Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality have tested positive for COVID.



Chief Medical Officer (CMO) N D Sharma said. "Forty-four new patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city."



Since the family members live in different houses as well as separate portions of the house, they have been quarantined for now.



The CMO said that 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active. He said the remaining 439 have been treated and discharged.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever