32-year-old jawan arrested on charge of attempt to rape in Hyderabad

Jul 25, 2018, 17:12 IST | PTI

The incident occurred on the night of July 23 when the girl and her friend took shelter under a tree near a hillock as it was raining

A 32-year old army personnel has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a teenaged girl after 'assaulting' her boyfriend here, police said today. The accused, a jawan posted in the Signal Regimentary in Secunderabad here, was arrested yesterday following a complaint by the 19-year old girl. He was caught after a police constable passing by the area rushed to the spot on hearing cries of the girl. The incident occurred on the night of July 23 when the girl and her friend took shelter under a tree near a hillock as it was raining.

Police said the man dragged the girl into nearby bushes after attacking her friend and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he had hit her. However, he fled the scene on seeing the police constable, who gave a chase along with another colleague and managed to nab him. The jawan allegedly attacked one of the constables, they said.

A native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

