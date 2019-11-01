32-year-old kills three, chops off their genitals, arrested

Dehradun: A 32-year-old man was arrested from Pithrogarh for killing three men and mutilating their genitals, Dehradun police said on Thursday. A report from Hindustan Times said the man, identified as Dhan Bahadur Bora, was on the run after killing the men, who were Nepalese nationals.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested him after rounding him up at the place where he was hidden and was waiting for a vehicle to flee. A bag of blood-stained clothes was recovered from him. According to the police, Dhan Bahadur confessed to the crime while being interrogated.

A police officer said the incident happened on October 25 when the man, while working as a labourer in Munshiyari, met one of the deceased, named Biruah Bora (27) and asked him to join him to his rented house to spend the night with two other victims Kashi Bora (38) and Harish Bora (37). The meeting soon turned into an argument where he asked Harish about his wife who replied that she left for Nepal and has not been picking up his call since then.

The police added that after Dhan Bahadur taunted him of not being able to control his wife, Harish got into an argument in which Kashi also joined, as Harish’s wife was his distant relative. Harish, Kashi and Dhan Bahadur got into an argument and began hurling cuss words, to which, Biruah was trying to mediate between them. The men then cooked meat and drank that night.

Later on, Harish came to Dhan Bahadur, abusing him while Biruah went out to attend nature’s call. Dhan Bahadur and an inebriated Harish got into a physical altercation with the latter trying to attack him with a machete. Dhan Bahadur dodged his move and attacked Harish with a stone, causing him to fall on the ground. Hearing the cries of the two, Kashi came into the room and attacked Dhan Bahadur with a pan, but the latter attacked him with a stone. Dhan Bahadur then killed them with a machete. Biruah when returned to see them dead, tried to attack Dhan Bahadur but the latter killed him too, the police added.

The incident came to light on October 26 after which the police registered a case against him.

