32-year-old man killed, brother injured after being attacked with sharp weapons

Representational Picture

A 32-year-old man was yesterday killed in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district after some unidentified men attacked him with sharp weapons, the police said. An official said that the incident, which happened in the evening, was reportedly due to the fallout of a job dispute.

"Kundan Joshi and his brother Mukesh were attacked by some people with sharp weapons in which Kundan was killed and Mukesh was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," a Vishnu Nagar police station official said.

Mukesh has identified some people who allegedly attacked the siblings and efforts were on to nab them, the official added. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigations into the crime were underway, the official informed.

