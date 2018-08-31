32-year-old man strangles wife and two minor daughters to death, commits suicide

crime

The man committed suicide after strangulating his wife and two minor daughters to death in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra

Representational Picture

A 32-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide after strangulating his wife and two minor daughters to death in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said today. The incident took place late last night in Phulambri town, police said.

"The man, Krishna Deore, killed his wife Sukanya and two daughters- Suvarna (6 years) and Hindavi (4 years)- over some domestic issue," Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural), Aarti Singh, said.

After killing them, Deore hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his residence, she said.

"The exact motive behind the murders and his suicide is not yet known. An offence has been registered at Wadod Bajar police station and a probe is on," she said.

