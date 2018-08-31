Search

32-year-old man strangles wife and two minor daughters to death, commits suicide

Aug 31, 2018, 14:40 IST | mid-day online desk

The man committed suicide after strangulating his wife and two minor daughters to death in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra

Representational Picture

A 32-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide after strangulating his wife and two minor daughters to death in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said today. The incident took place late last night in Phulambri town, police said.

"The man, Krishna Deore, killed his wife Sukanya and two daughters- Suvarna (6 years) and Hindavi (4 years)- over some domestic issue," Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural), Aarti Singh, said.
After killing them, Deore hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his residence, she said.

"The exact motive behind the murders and his suicide is not yet known. An offence has been registered at Wadod Bajar police station and a probe is on," she said.

In a similar incident, a man from Lakhnaur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters and later the informed police about the same before he is believed to have committed suicide. Following a domestic dispute, the man, named Lakshmi Shankar Maurya, strangled his wife, Dimple, and killed his two daughters by drowning them in a tub, the police said. Read more

