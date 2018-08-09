32-year-old shopkeeper shot dead by two bike-borne assailants

crime

The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the police are probing if it was a case of personal enmity. CCTV footage was also being scanned, a police officer said

Representational Picture

A shopkeeper was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said today. The incident took place around 11:30 pm yesterday. The shopkeeper was identified as Shamin (32), they said. Yesterday, when Shamin and his cousin were standing outside the shop in Ghazipur's Dairy Farm area, two bike-borne men and shot at them after picking up a fight, a senior police officer said, adding Shamin's cousin did not sustain any bullet injury.

