3,252 people under observation in Kerala for Coronavirus, says health department

Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college. Pic/ PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: In the backdrop of Coronavirus threat, Kerala Health Department on Sunday informed that as many as 3,252 people are under observation across the state including 34 who are in various hospitals. The government claimed that 326 out of 345 samples of suspected coronavirus have been tested negative. "3,252 people are under observation across the state, including 34 in various hospitals. 345 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been sent for testing out of which 326 have been tested negative," read a press release by Kerala Health Department.

"Blood samples of people who returned from China, have been tested negative for Coronavirus, while results of other samples are yet to come," it added. "The people who completed 18 days house quarantine can contact their doctors in concerned primary health centres to ensure they have completed their quarantine period," it read. Earlier, the laboratory test report of the student who is currently in the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital Thrissur medical college here tested negative for novel coronavirus infection (nCoV).

The body fluid sample of the student, which was sent for testing at the Alappuzha unit of the National Insitute of Virology (NIV), returned negative a medical bulletin said.

