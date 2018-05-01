32-year-old woman found dead at home in Ludhiana, police suspect murder

The body of the 32-year-old woman was discovered by her elder daughter, Angel, after she returned from school

A 32-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Partap Nagar area on the outskirts of Ludhiana on Tuesday. Police suspect that she has been killed. Nidhi is believed to have died between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM, when she was alone at her home on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, police said. Her husband Varinder Arora, an accountant by profession, was at work, and their daughters Angel (8) and Ananya (2) were at school.



The body of the woman was discovered by her elder daughter, after she returned from school. The main gate of the house was open. When her elder daughter opened the door of the bedroom, she found her mother lying on the floor, police said. The wrinkled bedsheet in the room suggested that the woman had struggled with the killers, police added.



Nidhi's mother-in-law Neelam lives in the same area with her younger son Neeraj Arora. Neelam said that Nidhi used to pick her younger daughter daily from the kindergarten school, located two streets away at 12 pm. But today she did not go. Arora said he received a phone-call from the school around 12:30 PM that Nidhi had not reached the school yet.



"After that, I repeatedly tried to call Nidhi but she didn't respond. Then, I called mother to pick up the daughter from the school and check why Nidhi was not answering calls," he said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajveer Singh Boparai said there was no injury mark on Nidhi's body. An investigation is underway.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates