33 kg gold worth Rs 11 cr seized from cargo in Bengaluru airport
In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday
In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday.
The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from here, Customs officials said. They, however, declined to divulge more information, saying the investigation was underway.