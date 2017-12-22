33 kg gold worth Rs 11 cr seized from cargo in Bengaluru airport

In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday

The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from here, Customs officials said. They, however, declined to divulge more information, saying the investigation was underway.