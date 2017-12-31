33 PIOs in Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honours list

Thirty three Indian-origin people are among several individuals who have been recognised in Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honours list for their services to the UK



Thirty three Indian-origin people are among several individuals who have been recognised in Queen Elizabeth's New Year Honours list for their services to the UK. Professor Pratibha Laxman Gai, Professor and chairwoman of electron microscope, University of York, has been awarded Damehood for services to chemical science and technology. She has the distinction of creating the first microscope that has the ability of perceiving chemical reactions at the atomic scale.

Other Indian-origin individuals included in the list include nine recipient of Order of the British Empire (OBEs), 16 Members of the British Empire (MBEs) and 7 British Empire Medals (BEMs). Prominent among winners of the OBE honour include Jarnail Singh Athwal (for services to business and charity, Datchet, Berkshire); Charanjit Bountra, professor of translational medicine, University of Oxford (for services to translational medical research); Ranjit Lal Dheer (for services to local government and to charity, London) and Rilesh Kumar Jadeja (for services to people with disabilities, London).

Those honoured with MBE include Onkardeep Singh Bhatia, Bobby Gurbhej Singh Dev, Gillian Dillon, Atulkumar Bhogilal Patel, Mubeen Yunus Patel, Gurmit Singh Randhawa, Shyamal Kanti Sengupta, Prof Vikas Sagar Shah. The damehood and other honours will be conferred at the Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family at various times in 2018.

