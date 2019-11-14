33-year-old riding home falls into pit, dies

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Pune: A 33-year-old died after he fell into a pit on the road at Kalyaninagar, while riding home on his bike on Sunday night. According to the Vimannagar police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Malesh Gunjal, 33, a resident of Chandannagar.

Police said Gunjal, who owns a saree store on Laxmi Road, was heading home around 1am. "He did not notice the pit and fell into it and suffered severe injuries. Gunjal was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival," a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

He said the pit was dug by a contractor to fix a few wires and it did not have a caution or precautionary sign to alert riders. "We have registered a case of negligence against the unidentified contractor and workers. Further investigations are on," the police officer added.

