33rd Usha Junior Training Programme to begin at Delhi Golf Club

Usha has been associated with the programme since 2006, where youngsters in the age group of 8 to 17 years are introduced to golf.

Representative pic

The 33rd Usha Junior Training Programme is starting May 13 at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), it was announced on Wednesday.

While the programme is a way of discovering and nurturing promising youngsters, the nature of the game teaches them concentration, focus, goal setting, conflict resolution, and leadership skills, lessons that serve them well beyond the greens.

The 33rd Usha Junior Training Programme is divided into four 10-day camps starting May 13, May 23, June 2, and June 12, respectively. Entry forms can be collected from the Delhi Golf Club office during office hours.

Open to both members' as well as non-members' children, this initiative witnesses a full house. Each camp will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony where participants will be felicitated according to their age, ability, and performance.

Over the years, the programme has earned a reputation of being the training ground of world class professional golfers including the likes of Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, Rashid Khan, and Gauri Monga, who are past participants of JTP.

200 kids will be trained by well-known category A coaches including Ajay Gupta, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi, and Jasjit Singh.