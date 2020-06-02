34 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra, Gujarat to deal with cyclone Nisarga

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Thirty-four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed as the cyclone Nisarga brewing in the Arabina Sea is likely to hit coastal districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday.

Thirty-four National Disaster Response Force (@NDRFHQ) teams have been deployed as the #cycloneNisarga brewing in the #ArabianSea is likely to hit coastal districts of #Maharashtra and #Gujarat on Wednesday.#NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/SAkA5hfFkS — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 2, 2020

Of the 34 teams, 16 have been deployed in Gujarat, 15 in Maharashtra, two in Daman and Diu, and one in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, NDRF Director-General S.N. Pradhan said, here on Tuesday. Most of the teams had been deployed in coastal districts facing the Arabian Sea, he added.

"We have stationed 34 NDRF teams at required tasked areas for timely evacuation and coordination with state agencies. Awareness drive has begun," Pradhan told IANS. On request of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Pradhan said, additional NDRF teams had been airl-ifted and they were expected to reach these states by afternoon or evening. One NDRF team comprises about 45 personnel.

The NDRF has also kept some teams as standby to provide help in extreme conditions. "Although this is not a severe cyclone, all precautions are being taken," Pradhan said.

Days after the country's eastern coast was battered by Amphan, cyclone Nisarga started brewing over the Arabian Sea on the western coast. At present, Nisarga lies as a depression 490 km from Mumbai, 280 km from Goa capital Panaji and 710 km from Surat district in Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression intensified into a deep depression at 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday. It may turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and then into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours.

The cyclone is likely to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar town in the Raigad district and Daman as a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the severe cyclonic storm would have a wind speed of 90-105 kmph when it crosses the coast on June 3.

After May 1961, Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast in June. The cyclonic storm will affect Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and neighbouring states. As per predictions, Maharashtra coastal districts, like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palgarh will also be affected.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever