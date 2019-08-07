Search

34 people injured after Kabul PD6 HQ targeted by car bombing

Published: Aug 07, 2019, 20:30 IST | ANI

The Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi dismissed reports that gunfighting took place following the explosion

Kabul [Afghanistan]: At least 34 people were wounded after a car bombing targeted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here on Wednesday.

The information was confirmed by Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, according to TOLOnews.

No group has taken responsibility for the incident until now.

