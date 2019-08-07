34 people injured after Kabul PD6 HQ targeted by car bombing
The Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi dismissed reports that gunfighting took place following the explosion
This image has been used for representational purpose only
Kabul [Afghanistan]: At least 34 people were wounded after a car bombing targeted the police district six (PD6) headquarters here on Wednesday.
The information was confirmed by Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, according to TOLOnews.
The Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi dismissed reports that gunfighting took place following the explosion.
No group has taken responsibility for the incident until now.
