34-year-old man arrested for posing as IPS officer

crime

The accused became furious and threatened the police that he is the son of Delhi's assistant commissioner of police

Representational Picture

The Delhi Police Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer and drove a car with a beacon and police's logo to create an impression amongst his friends from West Delhi's Subhash Nagar, officials said on Thursday.



The accused, Divay Malhotra, was involved in the crime for the last two years, they said. At around 10.20 pm on Wednesday, a car flashing beacon lights with a logo of the Delhi Police was spotted coming from Meenakshi Garden towards Subhash Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.



When police enquired, he rebuked them and said he was an IPS officer. However, police at the spot found his behaviour, activities and appearance suspicious and asked him to produce an identity card. He then became furious and threatened the police that he is the son of Delhi's assistant commissioner of police, the senior officer said.



However, on sustained enquiry, he was identified as Divay Malhotra, a resident of Meenakshi Garden, police said, adding he runs a cyber cafe in his locality and his parents are doctors, she said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested. Two beacon lights and the logo of the Delhi Police were seized, she added.



A case was registered, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

