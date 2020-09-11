Search

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Mumbai

Updated: 11 September, 2020 09:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday

Photo used for representational purpose
Photo used for representational purpose

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai on Friday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 100 km west (W) of Nashik and it struck at 7:06 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Mumbai, Nashik and Palghar have been witnessing a series of low-intensity earthquakes since last week.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 September, 2020 09:38 IST

Tags

earthquakemumbainashikpalgharmaharashtra

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK