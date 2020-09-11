3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Mumbai

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai on Friday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:29:20 IST, Lat: 19.84 & Long: 72.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km NNW of Mumbai, India for more information https://t.co/dXLXho7aMx pic.twitter.com/97dP6Wx02q — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/QE38DYnuuP pic.twitter.com/a6LMwcsfbO — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 07:06:01 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 100km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/jsWAlObr7N pic.twitter.com/1iP6viQaIA — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020

The epicentre of the earthquake was 100 km west (W) of Nashik and it struck at 7:06 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Mumbai, Nashik and Palghar have been witnessing a series of low-intensity earthquakes since last week.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news