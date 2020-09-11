3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Mumbai
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai on Friday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:29:20 IST, Lat: 19.84 & Long: 72.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km NNW of Mumbai, India for more information https://t.co/dXLXho7aMx pic.twitter.com/97dP6Wx02q— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/QE38DYnuuP pic.twitter.com/a6LMwcsfbO— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020
Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 07:06:01 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 100km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, Indiafor more information https://t.co/jsWAlObr7N pic.twitter.com/1iP6viQaIA— National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2020
The epicentre of the earthquake was 100 km west (W) of Nashik and it struck at 7:06 am at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Mumbai, Nashik and Palghar have been witnessing a series of low-intensity earthquakes since last week.
