35 students injured as bus overturns on way to Narendra Modi's rally

The students were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 35 students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said.



Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to the hospital, the district official said.

