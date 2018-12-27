35 students injured as bus overturns on way to Narendra Modi's rally

Dec 27, 2018, 15:00 IST | PTI

The students were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

35 students injured as bus overturns on way to Narendra Modi's rally
Representational Picture

As many as 35 students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning, a district official said.

They were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to the hospital, the district official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

shimlahimachal pradeshnarendra modinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Vrindavan widows, students tie 'rakhi' on PM Narendra Modi's wrist on 'Raksha Bandhan'

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mumbai Crime: Woman Chops Off Genitals Of Man Harassing Her For Sexual Favours

Mumbai Crime: Woman Chops Off Genitals Of Man Harassing Her For Sexual Favours