Search

35-year-old dalit woman gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh

Jul 25, 2018, 17:56 IST | PTI

"In her complaint, the woman named four persons. Of these two were from her village, while two others were from Raoberstganj (district headquarters of Sonbhadra)," the police said

35-year-old dalit woman gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Picture

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped here by four men, the police said today. In the police complaint registered late last night, the 35-year-old Dalit woman said that four men raped her on July 21 after duping by promising her legal aid against her husband and in-laws. "In her complaint, the woman named four persons. Of these two were from her village, while two others were from Raoberstganj (district headquarters of Sonbhadra)," the police said.

Superintendent of Police RP Singh said, "Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the four men under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Most shocking crimes by jilted lovers

Tags

uttar pradeshsexual crimeCrime News
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK