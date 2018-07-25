35-year-old dalit woman gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh

"In her complaint, the woman named four persons. Of these two were from her village, while two others were from Raoberstganj (district headquarters of Sonbhadra)," the police said

Representational Picture

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped here by four men, the police said today. In the police complaint registered late last night, the 35-year-old Dalit woman said that four men raped her on July 21 after duping by promising her legal aid against her husband and in-laws. "In her complaint, the woman named four persons. Of these two were from her village, while two others were from Raoberstganj (district headquarters of Sonbhadra)," the police said.

Superintendent of Police RP Singh said, "Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the four men under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act."

