35-year-old man killed after being hit by train in Jammu and Kashmir

The man was crossing the track near the Bari Brahmana railway station when he was hit by Hemkunt express on Saturday evening and died on the spot

A 35-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Sunday.

The man was crossing the track near the Bari Brahmana railway station when he was hit by Hemkunt express on Saturday evening and died on the spot, the official said.

He said the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

In another incident on August 21, five men were critically injured in Uttar Pradesh when they were hit by the speeding Chhattisgarh Sampark Kranti express near Mathura, an official said. The incident occurred early in the day when the passengers were trying to board the Agra intercity stationed on Platform number one of Kosi Kalan station.

"Six passengers tried to board the train from the off-side when they were hit," Railway Ministry Media Director Rajesh Dutt Bajpai said. Two of the injured were sent to Niyati hospital in Mathura, while three were at the Lifeline hospital. All injured were between the age group of 20-25 years.

