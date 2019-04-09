35-year-old man killed in carjacking incident in Nanded

national

A 35-year-old man died and another one was injured when their cars were fired upon in Maharashtra's Nanded district in two separate incidents by suspected carjackers, police said Tuesday.

The incidents occurred between late Monday night and the early hours Tuesday near Nanded University and Latur Phata in the district in the Marathwada region, around 570 kms from Mumbai, a local police officer said.

"Two motorcycle-borne persons stopped a car driven by Nasir Shaikh near Latur Phata and fired at him," said Pandit Kachave, senior police inspector, Nanded (Rural).

They drove the car with grievously injured Shaikh sitting inside and threw him on road after a while before fleeing with his SUV, he said. Shaikh sought help after spotting a biker in the midnight, but the latter didn't stop. He, however, informed police about the injured man.By the time police reached the spot, Shaikh had died. Before attacking Shaikh, the attackers had fired one round at another car near the Nanded University, in which its driver was injured, the officer said.

The driver, however, ran away with the keys of the car, he said, adding that the attackers were waiting for another target until they spotted Shaikh's car. Police are verifying whether the attackers are part of a local gang. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC for murder, and under Arms Act, a police official said.

Police have recovered Shaikh's car and search is on for the accused persons, he added.

