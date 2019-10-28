35-year-old man marries fiancee's corpse; fulfills her wish to wear a bridal gown

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

It's said that love can make the whole world go round. In another incident that reaffirms our faith in this statement, a 35-year-old Chinese man has married his fiance's corpse to fulfill her wish to be a bridal gown.

In a report by Dalian Evening News, Xu Shinan did this for his late fiancee Yang Liu. She was suffering from breast cancer for the last 5.5 years. She had met Xu during her university years. They were classmates who had long conversations over the internet. She was supposed to marry Xu way back in 2013 (when they had registered their marriage), but she was diagnosed with cancer. After battling for so many years, she finally succumbed to the deadly disease.

After going through her shopping cart, Xu found out that his dead partner was looking for bridal dresses. So to fulfill her last wish, he organised a wedding.

Isn't that tragic and heartwarming at the same time?

