35-year-old officer commits suicide, blames husband and mother-in-law

national

The police have recovered a suicide note in which Sharma has blamed her husband and mother-in-law for "spoiling her life". Bajaj Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Raisal Singh said they handed the body to her family members after a post-mortem

Representational Picture

An officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), Binni Sharma (35), was found dead on Tuesday at her residence in AG Colony of the city, police said, adding her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The police have recovered a suicide note in which Sharma has blamed her husband and mother-in-law for "spoiling her life". Bajaj Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Raisal Singh said they handed the body to her family members after a post-mortem.



Singh said the officer was living at her parents' place with her two sons aged 8 and 1.5 years. Her husband Gurmeet Waliya is an IAS officer posted in Chandigarh, he added. No FIR has been filed, police said, adding they were awaiting the arrival of the victim's husband who has been informed of the incident.



Sharma was an RAS officer and was posted in Jaipur's revenue department in the GST section, police said, adding further investigations are on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever