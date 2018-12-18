35-year-old man stabbed to death; one arrested

crime

A quarrel had broken out between Rajesh and Subhash during which the accused allegedly stabbed the former five times with a knife and fled from the spot

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area reportedly over an altercation that took place after the victim allegedly misbehaved with a woman, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday after the victim, identified as Rajesh, allegedly misbehaved with the wife of accused Subhash (32), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said, adding that the accused was arrested from the Inder Enclave area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.



According to police, a quarrel had broken out between Rajesh and Subhash on Sunday evening during which the accused allegedly stabbed the former five times with a knife and fled from the spot. Rajesh was immediately rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Kuruvilla said.



Subsequently, a murder case was registered and the accused arrested, the DCP added.



In another incident, a murder convict who had jumped parole has been arrested by Thane police from his hometown of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said here Friday.

Ashok Kumar Singh was among the three accused convicted for the murder of Ramnarayan Singh in Carvalho Nagar area here on December 5, 1994.

The murder had taken place over a property dispute. Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray of Thane crime branch said that Singh was serving a life sentence at Nashik Central Jail since 1997. He was granted parole in 2000 and did not return to the prison after being released, Thackeray said.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team led by Thackeray and Special Task Force of UP police raided his house in Sultanpur Thursday and nabbed him, he said.

A mob of locals, including a large number of women, tried to prevent police from taking Singh in custody and some policemen were injured in the scuffle, the senior police inspector said.

