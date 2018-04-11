35-year old missing woman anthropologist found in Bengaluru

Atreyee Majumdar had gone missing from April 4, after which her family and friends had launched a campaign on social media to find her





Atreyee Majumdar, the 35-year old woman anthropologist who was reported missing since last week has been traced in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. She had gone missing from April 4, after which her family and friends had launched a campaign on social media to find her, they said.



"She was found this morning," a police official involved with the case said, without sharing any further details. Majumdar was reportedly staying in a hotel in Bengaluru and police were informed by the staff after recognising her with the help of photographs shared on the social media. She had come home on April 4 from Toronto, Canada, where she has been pursuing post-doctoral fellowship, police said.

Her parents had told police that after reaching home on April 4 she slept in her room till 9 pm before stepping out with a handbag and purse without informing where she was going. She had left her phone behind. Police had earlier said she was seen in the CCTV footage of two hotels where she is reported to have stayed on April 4 and 5.



Atreyee Majumdar is an alumnus of National Law School in Bengaluru and had also studied at Yale University.

