35-year-old businessman shot dead by four men over property dispute

Representational Picture

A property dealer on Wednesday was shot dead allegedly by four men in the New Palam Vihar area in Gurgaon, police said. Mahender Yadav, 35, was killed when he was returning home after accompanying his son and nephew to board a school bus near the railway tracks, they said.

The attackers, who were in an SUV, fired at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot, police said.

"As soon as my cousin and I boarded the bus, we heard gunshots outside. Our bus conductor instructed us to duck under the seats. When firing stopped, we saw three persons with arms and ran inside the SUV," said Manish Yadav, the nephew of the deceased.

He said he has identified two of the attackers -- Devinder Yadav and Bittu. Both are our relatives and have a property dispute with my uncle, he said. Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Railway Police Force, said a case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.

"The statement of deceased's nephew was recorded. He has revealed names of attackers," he said.

No arrests have been made so far, Kumar said.

