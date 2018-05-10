35-year-old man kills self in east Delhi

The man shot himself on Thursday night when he was alone at his residence





A 35-year-old man, employed with a private hospital in Noida, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. Abhinav shot himself last night when he was alone at his residence, they said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.



However, it was found that he had differences with his wife which might have prompted him to take the extreme step, the police said. He had been married for two years.

