35-year-old woman dies in jumbo elephant attack while trying to gather wood

A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death Saturday by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said. The incident occurred this morning in forests under Sirpur police station area when the victim Sunita Yadav had gone to gather woods, a local police official told PTI.

Yadav, a native of nearby Riwadih village which falls in neighbouring Balodabazar district, along with other women had came to Sirpur forest, located around 80 km away from the capital, to pick woods, he said.

As per preliminary information, the women came face to face with the pachyderm, following which they tried to escape. While other women managed to flee, the elephant chased Yadav and stomped on her leaving her dead on the spot, he said. Her body was sent for postmortem, he said. The kin of the deceased has been provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 while remaining compensation will be given upon completion of all formalities, the official added.

