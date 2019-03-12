35-yr-old arrested for duping businessman of Rs 1.6 crore in Madhya Pradesh

crime

The accused, Kuldeep Khare, a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest

Representational image

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was arrested three years after he allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs 1.6 crore on the pretext of selling him agricultural land in Madhya Pradesh at a very low rate, police said on Monday. The accused, Kuldeep Khare, a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, they said.

On October 31, 2015, businessman Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Pitampura, filed a complaint alleging that Khare, a director of Pure Consultancy Solution Pvt Ltd, along with his other associates, approached him to sell 100 acres agricultural land at Betul in Madhya Pradesh at a very cheap price, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, Kumar transferred Rs 1.6 crore to various accounts of the accused people to purchase the land. After receiving the money, the accused gave him fake documents, police said. However, when Kumar went to take the possession of the land, he came to know that he had been duped, the official said. Earlier, all accused were arrested but Khare was granted interim bail, but he never returned to attend further proceedings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said. Khare had been evading arrest since the last two years, Naik said, adding that he was arrested near the Nizamuddin Railway Station on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever