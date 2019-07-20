36 consume liquor on Noida roads, held

crime

According to a senior official, teams from the Sector 20 and Sector 39 police stations made the arrests 9 pm onwards on Friday

36 people have been arrested by the Noida police for consuming liquor at a public place and creating a nuisance, as per the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said, "Thirty-six people were arrested during the inspection. 21 of them from Sector 94, while 15 from Sector 29."

The accused have been booked under section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Order on roads is necessary to ensure law and order in society, therefore this action was carried out and would be repeated from time to time," Krishna said.

The Noida police on July 6 had arrested 474 people in Noida and Greater Noida for consuming alcohol at public places and for drunk driving in three hours while they were on 'Operation Clean'.

